Nicki Minaj, the “Chun-Li” rapper revealed that she and the 15-time GRAMMY award-winner, Adele are in fact, teaming up.

Minaj disclosed this news at the launch celebration for her new fashion line, “Fendi Prints On”, in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

“Yes and yes, yes and yes, woohoo!” Minaj gleefully exclaimed after being asked if she and Adele were working on anything or even considering collaborating soon.

“But Adele made me swear to secrecy that I’m not allowed to tell anyone that I’m working with her. And that we already shot a video. And it’s an epic song! Ahh!” Minaj added with unbridled joy, clearly unable to keep such an exciting secret.