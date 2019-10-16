A witness told a Federal High Court in Abuja that former Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Bature Masari, transferred N9m to his bank account for three lawmakers.

Testifying as fourth witness on Wednesday, Mr Habu Ozigi, Principal Partner of Kike Engineering Services, and staff of SMEDAN alleged that Masari transferred the amount on Nov. 28, 2014.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleged that Masari misappropriated N9million constituency project funds.

The EFCC is accusing Masari of being involved in an N104.7 million money laundering and proceeds of gratification.

Masari was arraigned by the EFCC on an amended 22 count charge bordering on alleged money laundering before Justice Okon Abang, after he was earlier arraigned on April 10, on 17 counts.

Ozigi alleged that Masari requested him to transfer N3million each to three lawmakers.

“ I did as directed and transferred three million each to two of the lawmakers.

“As I was about to transfer the last N3 million to the third lawmaker, I received a phone call from the former director-general not to do so.

“He then directed me to transfer the remaining money back to his account and I promptly did on Dec.2, 2014.

“I know the lawmakers. They have been to my former boss’s visited his office just like other National Assembly members in respect to their constituency projects,” he alleged.

After listening to the testimony, trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, adjourned the matter until Nov. 4 for further cross-examination and continuation of trial.