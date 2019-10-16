Barcelona superstar Leo Messi received the 2018/19 Golden Shoe on Wednesday.

This makes it the sixth of his career and the third consecutively. Nobody has won more than him. The 36 goals (in 34 games) he scored last season in the league have served to ensure a new European Golden Shoe, and a continuation of his records.

Barça’s captain was accompanied by his family and, in addition, his children were entrusted with delivering the trophy.

The ceremony was attended by team-mates and friends including Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba, while the Barça board members present were President Josep Maria Bartomeu, executives Javier Bordas, Xavier Vilajoana and Silvio Elías and CEO Òscar Grau, among others.

The event featured videos with the goals that allowed Messi to win his sixth Golden Shoe.

Leo took the opportunity to speak after receiving the prize, emphasising: “Without my team-mates I wouldn’t have scored many goals, this is for everyone, it’s a recognition for the whole team.”

He also commented on the aspirations of the team for this season: “The Champions League is special and every year we want to win it, but the league is the most important. The cup too, Barça always compete for everything.”

The Argentinian was already the only player in history to get five Golden Shoes.

He won the first in the 2009/10 season (34 goals), then two in 2011/12 (50 goals) and 2012/13 season (46 goals), and now he has accumulated three more consecutively: 2016/17 (37 goals), 2017/18 (34 goals) and 2018/19 (36 goals).

Leo Messi again overcame the 50-goal barrier in all competitions, for the sixth time in his career. He scored 51 goals in 50 games: the 36 goals already mentioned in the league, 3 in the Copa del Rey and 12 in the Champions League, becoming the highest scorer in the tournament. An absolutely unique player.