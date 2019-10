Ghanaian star actress Juliet Ibrahim announces her latest achievement, and it is the recognition by Peace Achievers International Awards 2019.

The curvy author and 33 year old mum of one captioned photos from the event thus:

I’m humble for the recognition award by Peace Achievers International Awards 2019. Thanks 🙏 #AtoastToLife #julietibrahimfoundation

