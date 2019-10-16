By Funmilola Olukomaiya

37-year-old Nigerian Nollywood sweetheart, Ini Edo, has added another feather to her cap with this new endorsement deal.

The pretty actress alongside four other Nigeria celebrities was unveiled on Tuesday by a transportation company, Mr Taxi, as the new face of the brand. This was announced on the gram by Mr Taxi.

To announce her newest deal to her fans and well-wishers, Ini Edo also took to the gram where she wrote: “So proud to announce to you that, I have joined the @mrtaxi_ng family .@mrtaxi_ng promises a safe and convenient and luxurious mode of transportation around Nigeria. This is going to be really interesting guys..stay tuned”

Photo Credit: Instagram