By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has again warned government officials to keep mute over the ongoing cold war between him and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

This is even as he asserted that he is in full control of the State chapter of the APC.

The Governor, who gave the warning in a statement on Wednesday in Benin, told them not to join issues with Oshiomhole, even in the face of “extremely hostile, malicious and incorrect statements” allegedly spread in the media by the former Governor’s media aides.

The statement was jointly signed by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, warning “those intent on disrupting public peace that he is determined to maintain law and order and protect lives and property as the Chief Security Officer of the State.”

The statement reads: “The Edo State Government has again taken notice of extremely hostile, malicious and incorrect statements attributed to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, by his media aides in various newspapers and media outfits.

“This continuous spewing of invectives and purposely distorted accounts is aimed at creating a sense of tension and crisis in and around the state and the country when none actually exists.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki has therefore restated that on no account should any government official in Edo State join issues on the continuous unwarranted vitriolic comments on the person of the Governor and the government by Oshiomhole’s media aides purportedly acting at his behest.

“The position of government is to pursue the path of peace in dealing with ensuing issues for the good of all Edo people.

“As Governor and leader, Governor Obaseki is in firm control of the APC in Edo State and there is no reason whatsoever to even moot the idea of leaving the party where he enjoys tremendous support and goodwill both at the state and the national levels.”