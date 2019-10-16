The Lagos State Government says it will prosecute four police officers indicted in an alleged extra-judicial killing of two people in Lagos.
The families of late Segun Sholaja and Ogheneovo Ebobo had petitioned the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo over what they described as travesty of justice.
The two families had cried out to the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to launch an independent probe into the killings of their children by the police, as well as appealed to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to look into the complicity of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions in the matter.
“In the course of investigation initiated by the Office of the Attorney General/ Commissioner for Justice, fresh evidence came to light indicting the concerned police officers.
“This has necessitated a review of the earlier legal opinion issued, and the Attorney General/ Commissioner for Justice has directed that the suspects be charged for the killing of the deceased persons.
“The Attorney General/ Commissioner for Justice assures the general public of the resolve of his office to uphold the Rule of Law in the State,” the statement said.
