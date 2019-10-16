President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Mairo Almakura, wife of former Nasarawa governor as a special assistant to Aisha, the First Lady.

Mairo will serve as Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM).

She was among seven persons appointed by Buhari on Wednesday to serve as aides to Aisha,

Others are Muhammed Albishir – Special Assistant on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), Wole Aboderin – Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations, Barr. Aiyu Abdullahi – Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Zainab Kazeem will serve as Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events, while Funke Adesiyan will serve as Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events

All the appointments take immediate effect, according to a statement by Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to the First Lady.