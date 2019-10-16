By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Kafayat Kareem aka Khafi, ex-BBNaija ‘PepperDem’ housemates is in the news this time for a good reason.

Khafi on Tuesday signed her endorsement deal with a top talent management company in Africa, The Temple Management Company.

Temple Management Company which is the sister company to Temple Music Limited (TMPL) made the announcement on its official Instagram page, see post below.

Also, Khafi took to Instagram to announce her deal, she wrote:

See some photos below.

Photo Credit: Instagram