Kafayat Kareem aka Khafi, ex-BBNaija ‘PepperDem’ housemates is in the news this time for a good reason.
Khafi on Tuesday signed her endorsement deal with a top talent management company in Africa, The Temple Management Company.
Temple Management Company which is the sister company to Temple Music Limited (TMPL) made the announcement on its official Instagram page, see post below.
Also, Khafi took to Instagram to announce her deal, she wrote:
Guys I can finally break my silence!! I am so pleased to announce that I have joined @thetemplecompany family!!! When I say that every dream is valid, I truly believe it and I believe it for all of us!! The sky isn't the limit, it's the starting point!! 🤗🤗🤗🎉🎉🎉 #acupofkhafi #temple #khafinated #Khafinators
