By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Lawyer and Ex-Big Brother Africa housemate, Geraldine Iheme, is with a child!

Geraldine and her husband, Otas Bazuaye are expecting their second child together. The couple, who got married in May 2016, welcomed their first child in June 2017.

The former reality star who is a twin recently shared photos of her baby bump on Instagram where was spotted in these beautiful photos with her twin sister, JacQui Iman.

Geraldine announced that she is expecting her second child when she took to the gram to share these beautiful maternity photos.

For the shoot, the twin sisters were dressed in matching ash coloured long bodycon dresses and matching hairstyles.

See Photos from the shoot below.

Photo Credit: Instagram