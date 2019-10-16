Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has effected a minor reshuffle of his cabinet.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Mr Mukhtar Gidado, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, said the changes were made after the weekly State Executive Council meeting.

He said the changes affected Nura Manu Soro, moved from Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to Ministry of Youth and Sports Development; Umar Adamu, from Ministry of Water Resources, to Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, as well as Jadauna Tula, from Ministry of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, to Ministry of Water Resources.

The sudden changes in portfolio, which were with “immediate effect” , also affected Usman Saleh, who was moved from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, to the Ministry of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

The reshuffle is coming barely 35 days after the constitution of the state cabinet.

The Commissioners were inaugurated on Sept. 6,2019.