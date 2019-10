With the poor start to the 2019/2020 Premier League season, Manchester United are reportedly “very close” to replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Former Juventus Manager, Massimiliano Allegri.

The Red Devils, once the dominant force in English football, have made their worst start to a Premier League campaign in 30 years and dropped to 12th in the table, two points above the relegation zone, after their shock 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

Their miserable form has heaped the pressure on Solskjaer, who faces a huge Premier League showdown with United’s fierce rivals Liverpool this weekend.

Allegri, who guided Juve to five league titles before quitting the Italians last season, has spent his entire managerial career in Italy but is understood to be eyeing a switch to the Premier League.

Indeed, Tuttosport has claimed that the 52-year-old manager is “very close” to joining United, having already opening talks which are reportedly “concrete”.

It is also reported that Allegri will earn more than the €7.5m-a-year salary he collected at Juve, with the manager keen to finalise the agreement within the next two weeks.

Tottenham are also keeping tabs on Allegri due to uncertainty over Mauricio Pochettino’s future but the Italian boss is intent on taking the reins at United.

And he is willing to hold firm until the summer, should Solskjaer remain in charge for the rest of this season.