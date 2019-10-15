Prof. Ibrahim Garba, the Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, says the institution had secured over N53 million from UNESCO-ICHEI for the establishment of Smart Classroom.

Garba disclosed this at the 2nd International Conference of Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (IEEE) at the main campus of the university in Samaru, Zaria, in Kaduna.

The two-day conference was organised by IEEE Nigeria, a Computer chapter, in collaboration with the Department of Computer Engineering of the institution. The theme of the conference is The Role of Computing in the Evolution and Development of Emergent and Alternative Technologies.

Garba was represented by the Head, Department (HOD), Computer Engineering, Prof. Mohammed Mu’azu. According to him, it is understandable that the emergence of some of the disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications can be developed to facilitate blended or online teaching and learning.

“We look forward to such outcomes from this conference. The university is committed to this kind of initiative and has recently secured over N53 million intervention fund from UNESCO-ICHEI for the setting-up of Smart Classroom in the university,” he said.

This, according to him, holds a very important infrastructure for the development of online content, adding that the university will also sign a partnership with the International Institute of Online Education (IIOE).

He said it was an initiative of the UNESCO-ICHEL and the Centre for Higher Education Research (CHER) of the Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech), Shenzhen, China.

While appreciating the decision of the institution’s Computer Engineering department to host the conference, the vice-chancellor also said it was a welcome development and a boost to the department.

Garba observed that the theme of the conference was very apt as the university was keen on exploring the full potentials of ICT in enhancing teaching and learning experience.