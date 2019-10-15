Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Tuesday directed the state Ministry of Land and Housing to provide suitable land for the establishment of Nana Asma’u University of Medical Sciences initiated by the Sultan Foundation in Sokoto.

Tambuwal gave the directive when he received copies of books written by Sheikh Usman Danfodio, Abdullahi Gwandu and Sultan Muhammad Bello republished by the Sultan Foundation with support of the state government.

The 92 books are on Islamic studies, Arabic, Government and Leadership, Economy and others.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to encourage all efforts geared toward enhancing the works of past and present leaders of the Caliphate. Tambuwal said the state would support the actualisation of the laudable all females university project.

Tambuwal thanked the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu-Mera for the success of the book project.

Muhammadu-Mera, who chaired the book publishing project, thanked the state government for sponsoring the publication of the 92 books. The emir explained that under the second phase of the project, 1.38 million copies of the books were published out of which six are on Arabic grammar.

Muhammadu-Mera further said that under already, 1.65 million copies published under the first phase had been distributed free to tertiary institutions and Islamiyyah schools. He said copies of books were given to participants at the Islamic convention in the United States as well as at Abu Dhabi in UAE.

According to him, the Sokoto state government supported the project with about N147 million.