A member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Shina Peller, on Tuesday, said that he had secured 100 acres of land in Oyo North to make available to farmers to boost agriculture in Oyo State.

Speaking at an interactive meeting with some selected farmers in Iseyin, Peller, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola and Iwajowa Federal Constituency of Oyo State, said that he was committed to assisting the farmers to make agriculture a business.

“I have set aside 100 acres of land to lease out to 50 farmers for ten years free of charge for various crops such as cassava, maize, cocoa and poultry among others. Storage facilities, agricultural aids, and other incentives that will enable the complete value chain of agriculture and make it more profitable and less stressful shall be provided,” he said.

Peller, who said that he had started a discussion with some financial institutions to secure funds for agriculture business, emphasized the importance of proper documentation and agreement for potential beneficiaries.

Furthermore, he urged the farmers to utilise the competitive advantage Oke-Ogun had over other regions of the state by maximising the potentials of its huge and fertile landmass.

“Oke-Ogun is the food basket of Oyo State and we are hugely blessed in terms of landmass suitable for agriculture; I challenge you to make use of this advantage,” Peller appealed.