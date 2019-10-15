Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Mr. Bashir Abiola-Are as the General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB).

Abiola-Are is skilled in conceptualising and implementing transformative business solutions, including Business Process Reengineering (BPR), Project Management, Strategy Planning, E-Commerce, Systems Integration, and International Trade.

A private and public sector executive with over 26 years of proven technical, entrepreneurial and managerial expertise, Abiola-Are served as Sole Administrator for Lagos Island East (LCDA) Government between June 2016 and August 2017 and actively participated in strategic collaborations with members of the Lagos State Executive Council, Community Development Associations (CDA), and Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Growth and Employment in States (GEMS3), a United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) funded project designed to boost employment opportunities and promote the Ease of Doing Business in Local and State Governments.

As an entrepreneur, he operated MoneyMart in Maryland, U.S.A between 1994-1996 serving the unbanked and underbanked clientele with licenses from Maryland State Lottery Commission and Control Agency, Western Union and Global Express Money Order Companies as a payment processor, lottery and global remittance agent.

Bashir holds a B.Sc. in Computer Information Technology from University of Maryland University College and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Salem University in West Virginia, USA.

He also holds graduate certificates in Project Management Professional (PMP) Programme, Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice from the Appraisal Institute, and Certified Technical Trainer certificate from Microsoft Corporation and Citrix Systems Incorporated respectively.

The new General Manager is one of the premier Nigerian FINTECH executives in the United States of America and Africa.