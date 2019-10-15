Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th career goal on Monday, in a match in which Portugal lost 1-2 to Ukraine.

Ronaldo scored his landmark goal for club and country from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.

The goal was Ronaldo’s 95th for Portugal.

The 34-year-old is now just 14 goals behind the all-time international record of 109 held by former Iran striker Ali Daei.

While the exact number of goals scored by some of the game’s legends is the subject of debate, Ronaldo is agreed to be the sixth player to reach 700 after Austrian Josef Bican, Brazilians Romario and Pele, Hungarian Ferenc Puskas and German Gerd Muller.

Ronaldo celebrated the landmark on his Instagram page, posting a video of the penalty blast and using the hashtag #CR700.

An `Analysis of Ronaldo’s goals according to Opta Joe:

450 – The bulk of Ronaldo’s 700 goals were scored for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018.

69 – It was during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, in 2011-12, that he enjoyed his most prolific scoring campaign to date.

311 – Ronaldo broke the 300-goal barrier in LaLiga, making it his favoured competition.

442 – The Portuguese superstar added to his tally of right-footed goals with the penalty against Ukraine, compared to 129 with his left,127 with his head and two from other body parts.

113 – Ronaldo has become an expert at converting penalties, while also crafting a speciality out of scoring direct free-kicks – 55 of them in all.

165 – The most common time period for Ronaldo to score is between the 76th and 90th minutes.

95 – Monday’s consolation strike against Ukraine moved the prolific forward to within five goals of a century for Portugal.