UEFA have confirmed four charges against the Bulgaria Football Union following the appalling scenes during last night’s Euro 2020 qualifier.

But the FA have also been hit with two charges themselves by European football’s governing body.

England players, including debutant Tyrone Mings and two-goal star Raheem Sterling, were racially abused during the match, while Bulgaria fans also made Nazi Salutes.

Aston Villa defender Mings could be heard calling to an official “Hey, did you hear that?” after monkey chants were made in his direction.

Twice during the first half, the match was stopped and an announcement in Bulgarian and English warning that the game could be “suspended or abandoned” was met with jeers and booing from home supporters.

At half-time Bulgaria captain, Ivelin Popov pleaded with a section of the home support to stop the abuse.

England chiefs called on UEFA officials to launch a full investigation following the match and now UEFA have confirmed charges – against both national governing bodies.

The Bulgaria FA have been charged over the ‘Racist behaviour’ of their fans.

They have also been hit after supporters threw objects and disrupted the national anthem. They’ve also been charged for showing replays on the big screen at the stadium.

The English FA have been hit with two charges after fans booed the national anthem and for an “insufficient number of travelling stewards.”

A UEFA statement confirmed: “Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA European Qualifiers match between Bulgaria and England (0-6), played on 14 October.

Charges against Bulgarian Football Union:

– Racist behaviour (chants, Nazi salutes) – Art. 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

– Throwing of objects – Art. 16 (2) (b) DR

– Disruption of national anthem – Art. 16 (2) (g) DR

– Replays on giant screen – Art. 42 of the UEFA Safety and Security Regulations

Charges against English Football Association:

– Disruption of national anthem – Art. 16 (2) DR

– Insufficient number of travelling stewards – Art. 24 (2) of the UEFA Safety and Security Regulations

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body with the date of the meeting yet to be confirmed.”

UEFA have been heavily criticised for what occurred in Sofia on Monday night, having previously handed out tame sanctions to the Bulgarian FA following racist actions from supporters at matches.

The Vasil Levski National Stadium was already operating at reduced capacity after UEFA ordered a section of 5,000 seats to be closed after fans were found guilty of racist behaviour during their June qualifiers against Kosovo and the Czech Republic.

Earlier on Tuesday, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin had released a statement in which he vowed to ‘eliminate the disease of racism’.

Ceferin, who also defended UEFA’s approach to fighting racism, declared: “There were times, not long ago, when the football family thought that the scourge of racism was a distant memory. The last couple of years have taught us that such thinking was, at best, complacent.

“The rise of nationalism across the continent has fuelled some unacceptable behaviour and some have taken it upon themselves to think that a football crowd is the right place to give voice to their appalling views.

“As a governing body, I know we are not going to win any popularity contests. But some of the views expressed about UEFA’s approach to fighting racism have been a long way off the mark.

“UEFA, in close cooperation with the FARE network (Football Against Racism Europe), instituted the three-stage protocol for identifying and tackling racist behaviour during games.

“UEFA’s sanctions are among the toughest in sport for clubs and associations whose supporters are racist at our matches. The minimum sanction is a partial closure of the stadium – a move which costs the hosts at least hundreds of thousands in lost revenue and attaches a stigma to their supporters.

“UEFA is the only football body to ban a player for ten matches for racist behaviour – the most severe punishment level in the game.

“Believe me, UEFA is committed to doing everything it can to eliminate this disease from football. We cannot afford to be content with this; we must always strive to strengthen our resolve.