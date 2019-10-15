The Moroccan navy said it rescued 329 Spain-bound migrants in the Mediterranean from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13.

Official news agency MAP quoted a military source as saying that the migrants, mostly sub-Saharan nationals, were trying to cross the Strait of Gibraltar aboard small boats that were in trouble in the Mediterranean.

The rescued persons, including 49 women and several minors and children, were safely transported to the ports of Tangier, Al Hoceima, Nador and Ksar Sghir after receiving necessary care.

Morocco has become a hub for African migrants who seek to reach Europe for a better life.

According to the Moroccan authorities, more than 40, 300 illegal immigration attempts were foiled in the first six months of 2019.