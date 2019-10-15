The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi zonal office, on Tuesday arraigned one Akintunde Ogunrinde (a.k.a Kekere) on a one-count allegation of intent to defraud.

Ogunrinde was alleged to have used a UBA ATM card belonging to one Ademola Adewuyi to obtain the sum of N800,000 from a UBA ATM machine.

He was arraigned before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon sitting at the Federal High Court Makurdi, Benue State.

Ogunrinde was remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of his bail conditions and the case was adjourned to November 21, 2019 for trial.