The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) on Tuesday said it had started clearing water hyacinth on the state waterways, in its bid to ensure safety.

The General Manager of LASWA, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the operation started in the Ikorodu axis of the waterways and would be extended to other locations.

“The authority is currently pegging Ikorodu axis on waterways. We peg water hyacinth and clear it appropriately, and harvest it off the waterways to ensure smooth and safe operations among the waterways stakeholders.

“Our goal, mandate, and commitment are to ensure the safety of operators and commuters along waterways. We are dedicated to this and we will not let the state down.

“After this water hyacinth is taken to land, it will then be recycled by a Non-Governmental Organisation called the Mitimeth recyclers, which is currently turning the water hyacinth into products that people can use in their homes,” Emmanuel said.

The managing director said that the authority, after clearing the Ikorodu axis, would move to Bariga and Oworonshoki axis, as well as other locations. Emmanuel said that LASWA would not relent in its effort to ensure safety through strict adherence to waterways rules and regulations by all stakeholders and operators.

“We are very mindful of the fact that this is the season of water hyacinth and we are going to do our best to ensure stakeholders have smooth operations with the highest regard for the safety of passengers.

“This is the season of high tides and water hyacinth; we are appealing to all boat captains to abide by all safety measures,” the LASWA boss said.