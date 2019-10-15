Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Ansu Fati have made the 20-man shortlist for the Golden Boy 2019 award.

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati became the surprise package of the list because he had only played five times this season.

Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt won last year’s award for his performances at Ajax, while past winners also include Wayne Rooney, Raheem Sterling, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

The award was created by Italian newspaper Tuttosport in 2003 for players under the age of 21 who are playing in Europe.

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is favourite to win the award this year following his impressive performances for Benfica last season.

Everton striker Moise Kean has also made the final 20, while England winger Jadon Sancho also makes the cut.

GOLDEN BOY SHORTLIST

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus, Netherlands)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich, Canada)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan, Italy)

Ansu Fati (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

Phil Foden (Manchester City, England)

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal, France)

Erling Braut Haland (RB Salzburg, Norway)

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

Joao Felix (Atlético de Madrid, Portugal)

Dejan Joveljic (Eintracht Frankfurt, Serbia)

Moise Kean (Everton, Italy)

Kang-in Lee (Valencia CF, South Korea)

Andrij Oleksijovyc (Valladolid, Ukraine)

Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Mason Mount (Chelsea, England)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund, England)

Ferran Torres (Valencia CF, Spain)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Nicolo Zaniolo (AS Roma, Italy)

The winner will be announced in Turin on December 16.