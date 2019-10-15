Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has approved the appointment of 11 Permanent Secretaries (PS) in the state.

The approval was contained in a statement by the state Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Reginald Bayoko on Tuesday in Asaba.

Bayoko stated that those appointed are- Dr Francis Onojeta, Mr. Paul Osahor, Mr Joseph Uwalogho, Mrs Ngozi Nwanze, Mr. Cletus Obieaba, Mrs. Charity Ehimen-Babigha, and Mrs. Oghenekeve Agas among others.

He said the appointees would be sworn in by the governor at a later date.