A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has taken an exception to the treatment meted to First Lady Aisha Buhari by some of her in-laws.

Aisha and the family of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, have engaged in accusations and counter-accusations about a family incident involving Daura’s daughter, Fatima, her sister and Aisha.

Since the issue became public, the President has kept mum, while the Presidency has been reported to be waiting for Fatima to release some video clips she claimed to still have on the Aso Villa encounter with Aisha.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode advised that a man must be seen to stand by his wife, and to never allow any insult or harm to come upon her for as long as they are married.

No matter what she does or what she subjects me to I will never allow anyone to disrespect my wife in the way that Fatima disrespected @aishambuhari. It is a matter of honor. As long as she is under my roof she has my protection even when she errs. @MBuhari pl protect your wife. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 15, 2019