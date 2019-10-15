Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Kano Zonal Office, have arrested three persons suspected of perpetrating an elaborate job scam on unsuspecting citizens, thereby defrauding them millions of naira.

This is in its continued effort to rid the Nigerian society of all economic and financial crimes.

The three persons were arrested at their purported office on No. 540 Ring Road Eastern Bye Pass, Hotoro, Kano.

The suspects are: Suleiman Shariff Abdullahi (Controller Nepad International Kano), Auwal Shehu Usman (Treasurer) and Mujaheed Umar Mohammed.

According to the EFCC, forensic investigations were ongoing after which they would be charged to court.