The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Uyo Zonal office on Monday arrested two staff of Communication Trend Limited, Prisca Isaac and Nwosu Precious in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

They were arrested for alleged illegal transmission of broadcast signals of Multichoice (DSTV) to Uyo and environs without authorisation.

The company allegedly charges N3, 500.00 and N7, 500.00 monthly as subscription fees to its customers using DSTV and other decoders without permission.

The arrest followed a petition alleging breach of Multichoice’s English Premiership broadcast rights.

During the arrest, the following items were recovered: 2 DSTV Decoders, 1 GOTV Decoder, 28 Well-AV encoders, 3 Transmitters mode ADC Telecommunications, 3 Modulators, 2 UBS DTX 1008 Transmitters, 2 Startimes Decoders, 1 Omovo TV Decoder, 1Trendy TV Decoder, 1 CTL N7,500 Subscription Recharge Cards, 1 CTL N3, 500 Subscription Recharge Card, Tiger T1000 Decoder and 1 Starsat Decoder.

According to the EFCC, the suspects will be charged to court when investigation is concluded.