Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was injured on Tuesday during Spain’s Euro qualifier game with Sweden, just five days before the showdown with Liverpool.

He is now a doubt for the crucial English Premier League game. Manchester United are 15 points adrift from Liverpool, after eight games.

De Gea has been an ever-present for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in the England’s top flight this season. He will now be in a race to get fit ahead of the match at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Spain boss Robert Moreno confirmed De Gea had played through the pain before having to make way on Tuesday night.

“He had pain in the abductor muscle but he received treatment at half-time and wanted to keep playing,” said Moreno. “He gave us his word, but in the end he couldn’t continue.”

He was replaced by Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

De Gea had been a regular feature in the Manchester United squad since the beginning of the season.

On Tuesday, he made a number of fine saves for Spain, including a fabulous double stop that immediately preceded Marcus Berg’s 50th-minute opener for the hosts.

But the damage appeared to have already been done at that stage, with 28-year-old appearing to be discomforted by his groin following a first-half clearance.

Man United will now have to rely on Sergio Romero, in case De Gea wan unable to complete recuperation.