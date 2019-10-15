The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday said the quarrel between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and the family of President Muhammadu Buhari’s older nephew, Mamman Daura over rooms in the Presidential Villa underlined managerial ineptitude and leadership failures of the Buhari Presidency.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement also said the spat further exposed the alleged Buhari Presidency’s poor management of issues.

Ologobondiyan said, “The feud further uncovers the impunity, disorderliness and vanity that pervade the Buhari Presidency and how the once serious and productive seat of power has been turned into a house of comedy and an overcrowded quarter for illegal occupants.

“Nigerians can now see why it has become difficult for our nation to witness any stability or progress under the Buhari Presidency and why the Buhari-led Federal Government has been bedeviled by confusion, infighting, policy flip-flops, statutory violations, promotion of violence, ingrained corruption, and administrative indolence while millions of Nigerians wallow in poverty and neglect.

“Nigerians and the world can equally see why no one expects the Buhari Presidency to articulate any progressive idea or proffer and implement any solution to the myriad of economic and security problems it caused our nation; they can now see why there is no hope in sight and why compatriots are daily agitating for a new order.”

The PDP spokesman, however, called on NASS to investigate the alleged abuse of office by President Buhari and should apply appropriate sanctions.

Ologbondiyan said, “Furthermore, the PDP urges the National Assembly to investigate the alleged abuse of office by President Buhari following the revelation that he assigned official facilities in the Presidential Villa to unauthorised persons that have no official roles in governance, and apply appropriate sanctions.

“The PDP also urged the National Assembly to sanitise the Presidential Villa by probing allegations of illegal allotment of offices and apartments to unauthorized persons, including scammers and corruption fronts in Aso Rock.

“The party, however, urges Nigerians to remain calm as such provocative and disgraceful developments will soon come to an end with the retrieval of our stolen mandate at the Supreme Court.”