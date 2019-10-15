Mr Augustine Chidi, Deputy Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has charged officers and men of the Niger Area Command of the service to shun corrupt practices and uphold the virtues of probity and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

Chidi made the call while addressing officers and men of the command which comprises Niger and Kogi at a sensitisation workshop in Minna on Tuesday.

He warned that the service had zero tolerance for corruption and that anyone found to have indulged in the act would be dealt with decisively.

He also cautioned them against leaking the secret of the Nigeria Customs Service, saying that doing so would contravene the rules and regulations governing their work.

According to Chidi, holding the workshop was in strict adherence to the directive of Comptroller-General of the service, retired Col. Hamid Ali, that the programme is conducted simultaneously throughout the country.

He said the measure was to reawaken officers and men of the service for maximum results.

In his remarks, Controller in charge of the command, Alhaji Yusuf Kassim, described the workshop as apt and timely and advised the participants to put into practice what they would learn in order to achieve the desired objectives.