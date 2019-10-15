The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zone, has secured the conviction of Samuel Orie alias SCOTT GIBB, a serving National Youth Service Corps member before Justice I.N Buba of the Federal High Court, Enugu on one count of impersonation and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of $150.

Orie was arrested on August 23, 2019 based on intelligence regarding his fraudulent activities.

He fraudulently presented himself as Mr. Scott Gibb, an American contractor travelling around the world and using his email address to wit: scotgibb23@gmail.com with the intent to obtain money from unsuspecting victims on the internet.

He thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(3) (b) and punishable under Section 22(4) of the Cybercrimes(Prohibition Prevention)Act 2015.

Justice Buba convicted Orie and sentenced him to one month imprisonment starting from the date of his arrest.

He is also to forfeit the sum of $150 and his Techno Camon M phone