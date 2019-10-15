Maverick entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as ‘Charly Boy’, is set to perform at the 2019 annual Felabration fiesta, a week-long celebration of the life and times Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The event will hold from Oct. 14 to 20, at the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos, with both local and international artistes slated to perform.

In a video shared on his social media page on Tuesday, Charly Boy said he was set to perform alongside other artistes at the grand-finale of the fiesta. According to the 68-year-old showbiz maestro, who released his debut highlife album over three decades ago and recently returned to the stage, hi-performance was in the spirit of immortalising Fela’s ideas.

The former president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) said he will present his latest songs at the show.

He said: “Make a date with me, alongside other great Nigerian artistes on Sunday, Oct. 20, as we all gather together to give honour to whom honour is due, the legendary baba Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. Come listen to my new tunes as we all gather if we can find a cure to our mumu.”

Charly Boy had earlier told the News Agency of Nigeria that he has decided to use music as a tool to inspire ordinary Nigerians, especially youths, to realise that power truly belongs to them.

He explained that he was leading an advocacy and enlightenment campaign on the “Social Contract’’ to Nigerians across all backgrounds.

“Music has been my age-long passion, and this time I am using it to awake the consciousness of all Nigerians, no matter where they are, towards building the country they desire” he explained.