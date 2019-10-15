Fani-Kayode and Buhari

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has taken an exception to the treatment meted to First Lady, Aisha Buhari by some of her in-laws.

Aisha and the family of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, have engaged in accusations and counter-accusations about a family incident involving Daura’s daughter, Fatima, her sister and Aisha.

Aisha Buhari: I was the person in viral video

Since the issue became public, the President has kept mum, while the Presidency has been reported to be waiting for Fatima to release some video clips she claimed to still have on the Aso Villa encounter with Aisha.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode advised that a man must be seen to stand by his wife, and to never allow any insult or harm to come upon her for as long as they are married.