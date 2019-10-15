Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking approval on the issuance of N10.069 billion for promissory note programme of Kogi State.

The president is also seeking the Senate’s approval for a bond issuance to settle inherited debt.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan read the president’s letter on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

According to Lawan, the president’s letter is “requesting for the resolution of the National Assembly on the issuance of N10.069billion for promissory note programme of Kogi State and a Bond issuance to settle inherited debt.”

However, the Senate President referred the Executive Communication to the Committee on Local and Foreign Debt to report in two weeks.

Also, Senator Kabiru Gaya cited Orders 42 & 52 and informed the Senate on the kidnapping of girls from Kano State.

The Senate resolved that the Senate Committee on Police Affairs do investigate and report to the Senate in two weeks.