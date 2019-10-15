Chief David Lyon, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, has promised to correct all the mistakes of the Peoples Democratic Party-led government, if elected as governor.

Lyon, who pledged to be a servant leader, if elected, gave the promise on Tuesday during the launching of the APC governorship campaign organisation at the David Lyon Campaign Office in Yenagoa.

He said that the PDP government in the state had impoverished the people in the past years, adding that people must all unite to send the party packing come Nov. 16.

According to him: “We must work hard; we must be united; the victory of the party lies on those of us who are here today.

“We must be courageous; I know we will face issues but we must stand firm to see that we defeat PDP come Nov. 16.

“I came to serve Bayelsa and not for Bayelsa to serve me; I’m assuring Bayelsa people that their lives will change for better under my government.

“Mistakes have been made by the PDP government but we are here to correct those mistakes. I will not disappoint you; I will always consult you before taking decisions,” he said.

Earlier, the alternate Director-General of the organisation, Prof Seiyefa Brisibe, called for unity among all the party stakeholders and urged them to contribute their own quota for the success of the party at the polls.

The Director-General of the organisation and Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva was absent at the inauguration.

The running mate to Lyon, Sen. Degi Eremienyon, former deputy governor of the state Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi, who recently dumped the PDP and a former Political Adviser and PDP Caucus Chairman, Chief Geroge Fente, among others, were present at the occasion.