Ahead of Tuesday’s general elections in Mozambique, former Nigeria’s President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has charged the southern African nation’s electoral commission to strive to set higher standards and be a shining example for other nations on the continent.

Jonathan, who is the Head of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) in Mozambique stated this at a meeting with the president of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), Mr. Abdul Carimo and his commissioners in Maputo.

He advised Carimo to seek to build his legacy around transparent and credible election processes, adding that the conduct of free and fair elections in Mozambique would go a long way towards strengthening democracy in Africa.

He said further: “As you get ready for the October 15, elections the rest of the continent will be looking up to you, expecting a successful process that will take African democracy a notch higher and leave pleasant lessons for other nations.”

He added that Africa needs functional democracies and strong institutions that would bring about good governance and sustainable development.

In his welcome remarks, Carimo told the AU team that the Commission had made all necessary preparations for the conduct of a credible elections.

He, however, stated that there would be no elections at ten polling stations in the districts of Macomia, Mocímboa da Praia and Medumbe, Cabo Delgado, because of the violent activities of insurgents in the region.

Jonathan, who arrived in Maputo last Saturday had already met with the leadership of the ruling party FRELIMO, the main opposition party RENAMO, heads of other observer missions as well as some leaders of the civil society in the country.

Upon his arrival, the former President held a meeting with the AU short-term observers where he emphasized the importance of the elections in Mozambique for the ongoing peace process. He urged the observers to maintain highest standards of professionalism, integrity and impartiality.