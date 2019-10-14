Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching staff have handled the executive vice-chairman of Manchester United Ed Woodward a six-man transfer wish list, according to reports.

United have endured a tricky start to the Premier League season and currently sit 12th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone.

Much of the criticism of the Red Devils has been placed on a weak squad – with fingers pointed at the likes of Fred, Andreas Pereira and Ashley Young as not being good enough for the club.

As such, Solskjaer, assistant Mike Phelan, scout Jim Lawlor and United’s recruitment team have put together a list of six players they would like to sign, and have passed the note onto Ed Woodward, according to the Daily Mail.

Any potential transfers are unlikely to be rushed through in January, though, as Woodward and Matt Judge have ruled out a winter spending splurge.

The Mail includes Lyon striker Moussa Dembele’s name as being a part of the short-list, while Mario Manduzkic is known to be on United’s radar.

Injuries to Anthony Martial have left Solskjaer short of options upfront after the summer departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

The Red Devils have sent scouts to France to watch Dembele this season, with the frontman hitting six goals in eight appearances in Ligue 1.

United have apparently already reached a verbal agreement for Juventus hitman Manduzkic.