The Chief Magistrates Court 10 in Gombe, on Monday, remanded 72-year-old Ibrahim Yunusa in prison custody for allegedly raping and impregnating his biological daughter.

Yunusa of Dadinkowa, Yamaltu/Deba Local Government, Gombe State had on arraignment pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, reading the First Information Report (FIR) Dalaky Wanma, the court clerk, said the accused committed the offences several times between Dec. 2018 and Jan. 2019. He said Yunusa forcefully had carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old biological daughter (name withheld) and impregnated her in his house.

The clerk said the offence is contrary to sections 390 and 282 of the penal code.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Bako Shekari, also told the court that police had just commenced investigations into the matter. He, therefore, asked the court for an adjournment to enable the police to complete investigations and seek legal advice from the Ministry of Justice.

The Chief Magistrate, Daura Sikkam ordered that the accused person be remanded in a correctional facility awaiting judgements. He adjourned the case to Nov. 13 for further mention to enable police to complete investigation.