Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has banned the leadership of the Lagos State Sports Commission from having direct access to him.

The governor said the leadership of the commission must now report to him through the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Segun Dawodu.

A circular issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola said the governor had approved that Dawodu, should henceforth perform supervisory responsibility over the Lagos State Sports Commission.

The circular, dated 10th October, 2019, stated that the directive was without prejudice to the structure and mandate of the Lagos State Sports Commission.

It said it was in furtherance of the present administration’s commitment to Sports development in Lagos State.