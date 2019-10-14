Water stakeholders in Lagos State have appealed to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over persistent water disruption through the activities of road construction in the State.

The residents decried the state of water disruption due to activities of road construction, and urged the governor to put necessary strategies and logistics in place through the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and Lagos Water Corporation to curb the threat in water supply.

The Water consumers enjoined the corporation to work closely with the road contractors to find lasting solution to water menace and get the limited supply to Lagosians.

Investigation revealed that activities of road construction has continuously posed as a major challenge to the supply of potable water to the residents of the state, which has affected the efficiency of the corporation in the recent times.

It has been revealed that during road construction, especially the escavation of the earth, a lot of damages are being done to water facilities, such as water mains/pipes resulting in heavy burst pipes/mains, water leakages and other challenges, thereby disrupting water supply to over 22 millions residents of the state.

Recently, the Lagos Water Corporation held a stakeholders meeting with the residents of Apapa area and adjoining communities to keep them abreast on water situation in the area which was attributed to the activities of Hitech Construction Company.

In the same vein, a statement released by the Lagos Water Corporation on the 21st April, 2019 titled “Road Construction disrupts water supply to Iyana-Ipaja, Egbeda, Idimu, Dopemu, Idimu, Isheri-Olofin and parts of Agege areas,” stated that “disruption of water supply being experienced in these areas is as a result of heavy burst on LWC 1200MM Ductile Pipe due to ongoing road construction activities along Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway (Iyana Ipaja Bus stop) of Lagos State.”

Over the weekend, the Lagos State Government has declared a state of emergency on various dilapidated highways and carriages within the State, with a massive construction work on critical roads and highways across the State, beginning from today.

The contractor deployed by the government included Julius Berger, Hitech, Arab Contractors, Metropolitan Construction, Slavabogu Construction, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Rajaf Foundation Construction, and RCF Nigeria Limited.