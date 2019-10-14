By Gbenro Adesina

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured that soon, Ibadan Airport located at Alakia Area would be upgraded to facilitate cargo operations and international flights, adding that the state government is already discussing with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, on the realization of this goal.

Makinde, who stated this at the weekend while addressing a crowd that gathered for a civic reception in his honour at his ancestral village, Ajia, in Ona Ara Local Government Area of the state prepared the minds of the residents for unprecedented development that his administration would bring to the state.

Pointing out that agro-allied services would benefit heavily from the impending upgrade of the Airport, the governor said, “As I stand in front of you, I promise that I will not disappoint the people of the state. I am telling you here today, prepare yourself for the unprecedented development of the state. I have begun discussion with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria and they have given us certain conditions on the upgrade of our airport so that it can accommodate bigger aircrafts.

“When that is done, those travelling from Osun, Ekiti and Ondo will not need to get to Lagos before boarding flights and what that tells you is that Ajia and other rural communities around the airport as well as the economy of Oyo State, will soon witness a new dawn.”

The governor equally restated his commitment towards fulfilling all his campaign promises, noting that his government has begun different efforts to see to the development of infrastructure, education, agriculture and health sectors in the state.

He, however, admonished the youths to take their education seriously by making judicious use of the free education policy of his administration so as to become useful and productive to themselves and the society.

“It has been said that a prophet is without honour in his own town. But today, the people of Ajia, my kinsmen, have honoured me and you have not made selfish demands from us, you have asked us to govern with integrity and the fear of God; you have warned us to be wary of sycophants and to continue to pay attention to the welfare of the people as we have been doing. I assure you that we will do all these and many more in fulfillment of our promises”, the governor said.

Assuring that the reconstruction of the Ajia Road would soon commence, he stated that as a private citizen, he had offered to construct the road but that the previous administration in the state turned down the offer.

Makinde also stated that he had equally faced similar hostility from the previous administration in the state, as its agents destroyed the borehole and the equipment deployed by his contractor when he was trying to build a borehole for Alesinloye Market in the state capital.

Earlier, a foremost Head of Service in the state, Pa. Theophilus Akinyele, expressed joy that Ajia Village could produce the governor of the state after producing about three heads of service.

He urged the governor to continue to place premium on the welfare of people, as he had been doing as a private citizen, demanding that Ajia be made a model village.

Also speaking, Chairman, Ajia and its Environs Descendants Union, Engr. Amos Fakayode, commended Makinde for making Ajia and Oyo State proud through his achievements within the first 100 days in the office.