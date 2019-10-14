The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday released the list of chairmen of various committees of the House.
Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa announced the committees and their chairmen on the floor of the House on Monday.
Below is the full list of Committees and their Chairmen
Selection Committee – Rt. Hon. Speaker
Ethics/Protocol Privileges – Hon. Lateef Abiru
House Services – Hon. Tijani
Public Account State – Hon. Moshood Oshun
Public Account Local – Hon. Fatai Mojeed
Agriculture – Hon. Kehinde Joseph
Economic Planning/Budget – Hon. Yishawu
Education – Hon. Yinka Ogundimu
Science & Technology – Hon. Afinni
Environment – Hon. Desmond
Establishments, Training & Pensions – Hon. Makinde
Energy and Mineral Resources – Hon. Folajimi Mohammed
Waterfront Infrastructure and Development – Hon. Layode
Physical Planning & Urban Development – Hon. Nurudeen Akinsanya
Transportation – Hon. Temitope
Commerce and Industry – Hon. Sanni Okanlanwo
Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation & Job Creation – Hon. Miranda
Works & Infrastructure – Hon. Tobun
Wealth Creation & Employment – Hon. Jude Idimogu
Finance – Hon. Rotimi Olowo
Health – Hon. Sokunle Akeem
Home Affairs – Hon. Setonji
Tourism Arts & Culture – Hon. Saka Nurudeen
Youths & Social Development – Hon. Ajani Owolabi
Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petition & LASIEC – Hon. Akande
Lands – Hon. Kasunmu
Housing – Hon. Bisi Yussuf
Information and Strategy – Hon. Tunde Braimoh
Central Business District – Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay
Special Duty & Inter-Governmental Relation – Hon. Raheem
Local Government Administration – Hon. Abdulsobur Olawale
Legislative Compliance – Hon. Age-Sulaiman
Procurement – Hon. Olumo
Oversea and Investment – Hon. Oguntelu
Inter-Parliamentary – Hon. Oluwa
Public Private Partnership – Noheem Adams
