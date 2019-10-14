The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday released the list of chairmen of various committees of the House.

Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa announced the committees and their chairmen on the floor of the House on Monday.

Below is the full list of Committees and their Chairmen

Selection Committee – Rt. Hon. Speaker

Ethics/Protocol Privileges – Hon. Lateef Abiru

House Services – Hon. Tijani

Public Account State – Hon. Moshood Oshun

Public Account Local – Hon. Fatai Mojeed

Agriculture – Hon. Kehinde Joseph

Economic Planning/Budget – Hon. Yishawu

Education – Hon. Yinka Ogundimu

Science & Technology – Hon. Afinni

Environment – Hon. Desmond

Establishments, Training & Pensions – Hon. Makinde

Energy and Mineral Resources – Hon. Folajimi Mohammed

Waterfront Infrastructure and Development – Hon. Layode

Physical Planning & Urban Development – Hon. Nurudeen Akinsanya

Transportation – Hon. Temitope

Commerce and Industry – Hon. Sanni Okanlanwo

Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation & Job Creation – Hon. Miranda

Works & Infrastructure – Hon. Tobun

Wealth Creation & Employment – Hon. Jude Idimogu

Finance – Hon. Rotimi Olowo

Health – Hon. Sokunle Akeem

Home Affairs – Hon. Setonji

Tourism Arts & Culture – Hon. Saka Nurudeen

Youths & Social Development – Hon. Ajani Owolabi

Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petition & LASIEC – Hon. Akande

Lands – Hon. Kasunmu

Housing – Hon. Bisi Yussuf

Information and Strategy – Hon. Tunde Braimoh

Central Business District – Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay

Special Duty & Inter-Governmental Relation – Hon. Raheem

Local Government Administration – Hon. Abdulsobur Olawale

Legislative Compliance – Hon. Age-Sulaiman

Procurement – Hon. Olumo

Oversea and Investment – Hon. Oguntelu

Inter-Parliamentary – Hon. Oluwa

Public Private Partnership – Noheem Adams