Kylie Jenner says she’s excited about having more kids, despite reports that she is no longer with Travis Scott – the father of her daughter, 1-year-old Stormi.

The makeup and beauty mogul took to Instagram on Friday night to answer fan questions – one of which was whether or not Jenner plans to have more kids. The mother of one wrote that she “can’t wait to have more babies,” adding that she’s simply “not ready yet.”

During the impromptu “Ask me anything,” the billionaire revealed that she and Scott considered naming their daughter Rose and offered up that, like “Eleven” in the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things,” a pregnant Jenner craved nothing but Eggo waffles.

Jenner, 22, confirmed her split from the “Sicko Mode” rapper last week in a tweet after a she rebuffed a report that she had a reunion with ex-boyfriend rapper Tyga.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” she tweeted. “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

A day later, Scott broke his silence to address rumors that he cheated on the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star.

“It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” Scott, 28, wrote on his Instagram Story.

He continued, “Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

The two reportedly first met at Coachella in 2017 and have been dating until recently, according to People.