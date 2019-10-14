The families of Solaja and Ebobo have cried out to the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to launch an independent probe into the killings of their children by the police.

They also appealed to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to look into the complicity of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions in the matter.

According to the families, their children Ayodele Solaja and Ogheneovo Ebobo were murdered in the cold blood by a police team led by one Inspector Fabiyi Omowayowa at Iba New Estate Lagos on Monday 19th of August, 2019.

Speaking through their Counsel, Adesina Ogunlana, the families said the claim by the police that the victims were robbers are unfounded since there is a video that has gone viral on the killings.

They described their killings as extra judicial and demanded for appropriate sanctions for Inspector Omowayowa and three other colleagues who perpetrated the heinous act.

According to them it was surprising that the killer policemen who were already put behind bars were released three weeks ago on the advise of the State Director of Public Prosecutions, Babajide Martins.

Addressing newsmen, Counsel to the families Adesina Ogunlana lamented the delay by the Commissioner for Justice in acting on petitions against the killing and sudden turn around by the Public Prosecutions on the matter.

He also wondered why the police have refused to release the bodies of the victims to their families for burial.

Father to late Ayodele Solaja, Chief Mayowa Solaja expressed hope that the murder of his son will bring an end to extra judicial killings and police brutality in the state.

According to him, his son who is a Youth Corps member was killed a day to his return to a state of primary assignment.