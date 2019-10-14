Here is the face of Aaron Dean, the white police officer who murdered a 28-year-old African-American woman through the window of her home in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday while performing a so-called wellness check.

Fort Worth Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus announced that Officer Aaron Dean tendered his resignation on Monday afternoon. Dean was 18 months old on the job and clearly not well trained.

Kraus said the department had been gearing up to terminate the officer’s employment.

Dean may still face criminal charges in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, as well as possible civil rights violations, and ‘no longer has the protections of state civil service law’, Kraus said.

At the same Monday press conference, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price called Atatiana’s killing unjustified.

‘I’m so sorry. On behalf of the entire city of Fort Worth, I’m sorry,’ Price said. ‘To Atatiana’s family, it’s unacceptable. There is nothing that can justify what happened on Saturday morning. Nothing.’

Dean and another officer were called to Atatiana’s home by a neighbour who noticed that the door was open at around 2.30am Saturday.

Atatiana was playing video games with her eight-year-old nephew when they heard a noise outside and she got up to investigate, assuming it was a prowler.

Body camera footage released by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Dean shining a flashlight into the back side home as Atatiana approached the bedroom window.

‘Put your hands up! Show me your hands!’ he shouts through the window with his gun drawn.

A split-second later, the officer fired a single shot, killing Atatiana in front of her nephew.

The killing took place less than two weeks after former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murdering Botham Jean, a black man shot in 2018 as he ate ice cream in his home.