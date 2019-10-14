Fast rising singer Evokaycee teams up with Zanku legwork frontliner Zlatan, on a new single tagged Nsogbu (Problem).
The video was directed by high-profile video director, Unlimited LA. Beat by Evokaycee, mixed and mastered by Heafty Drumz
Monday, October 14, 2019 3:46 pm
Fast rising singer Evokaycee teams up with Zanku legwork frontliner Zlatan, on a new single tagged Nsogbu (Problem).
The video was directed by high-profile video director, Unlimited LA. Beat by Evokaycee, mixed and mastered by Heafty Drumz
What do you think?