Justice A.R. Muhammad of Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, October 14, 2019 granted an order for interim forfeiture of N116m alleged proceeds of crime linked to the non- execution of constituency projects awarded to Hamza Barau and Hamshakin Ventures Ltd and funded by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN on behalf of some federal lawmakers.

The constituency projects involved the provision of Strategic Empowerment Programme in Akko, Gombe State, conduct of Pilot Seasonal Intervention Programme in Vandeikya/Konshisha, Benue State, provision of Strategic Empowerment Programme in Katsina-Ala/Logo/Ukum, Benue State, Intervention Programme for Ailing Enterprises in Vaneikya/Konshisha, Benue State and the supply of motorcycles in Kiyawa, Jigawa State.

Justice Muhammed adjourned the matter till November 19, 2019.