We invite our readers to write the most imaginative caption for this photograph at the weekend, showing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Toyin-Ojora Saraki and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.
The four were captured in Lagos at the 60th birthday of Hajia Bola Shagaya, who is Osinbajo’s in-law.
What could Toyin-Ojora Saraki be saying to Asiwaju? Blaming him for Otoge Revolution, that swept her hubby out of Kwara and the senate? Was Asiwaju saying he didn’t invent ‘Otoge’?
Whatever was going on here, we must say that Toyin is a thorough-bred Yoruba woman, who in any day, must stop to greet her elders, no matter the political differences.
Over to you, let’s read your creative captions. We shall announce a winner and give a N20,000 prize.
Toyin; Baba asiwaju, see what you have caused
Tinubu: Won’t you greet me first, by the way , what have i done?
Toyin: You use otoge song to pusue my Bukola away from Ilorin
Tinubu: haba! Eko ni mo wa, Lai Mohammed lo fa gbogbo surutu yen.
Saraki: Haa Asiwaju, that is a blatant lie , You have vowed to teach me political lesson of retaliation because i stopped you from becoming buhari’s vice in 2015
Tinubu: Then have you learnt any lesson now?
Toyin : Let us forget the past and plan for 2023
Tinubu: Bukky can you see that your wife combine brain and beauty. se o gbo oro ologbon to so
Toyin : Before that time help me get ambassadorial posting to a European country o
Tinubu: consider it done. Ihave one slot already.
Toyin: Heee eeeee baba niyen.