Nigerian music star Burna Boy is heading to Accra, Ghana in November, as part of his Global African Giant tour.

Burna Boy kicked off his African Giant Tour in April 2019 and he has so far made stops in Canada, U.S, Belgium, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

The tour saw him perform at Coachella and also at the historic Apollo Theater in NYC.

The Ye hitmaker is scheduled to perform on November 22, at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Accra, reported ghanaweb.com

The African Giant Tour is named after the musician’s latest album, ‘African Giant’, which explores the themes of politics, corruption, love, desire, and passion.

2019 has been an amazing year for Burna Boy. He bagged the Best International Act award at the 2019 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

He has performed on Jimmy Kimmel’s show and also appeared on the Breakfast Club on Power 205, Hot 97 and the Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

The African Giant Tour is facilitated by Universal Music’s U-Live, TBWA/MarkComm, Fantasy Dome with support from 3Music.