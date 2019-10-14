President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated retired Brig.-Gen. Yakubu Rimdan on his 80th birthday, wishing the retired officer more strength and good health as he continues to serve God and humanity.

The President’s congratulatory message is conveyed through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday.

The President joined family, friends and associates of the retired military officer in celebrating the milestone, ”lined with memories of meritorious and patriotic service to the nation, starting from 1956 when he entered the Boys Company, now Nigeria Military School.”

According to the President, at 80, the octogenarian has a lot to be thankful to God for, considering his strategic positions in the history of the country, especially participating in the Independence parade on Oct. 1, 1960.

He noted that Rimdan had also headed many tactical formations of the military and commanding troops to uphold the integrity and unity of the nation.

Buhari urged the retired officer to always avail his experience and wisdom to upcoming officers and leaders in various sectors.

He also commended him for discipline, bravery and loyalty to every rightful cause.

The President prayed that the almighty God would grant Rimdan ”longer life and good health”.