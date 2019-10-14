Loading...

Big Brother Naija 2019 contestant, Mike Edward, won the admiration of many for the way he conducted himself while in the House. Edward had recently gotten married before joining the competition, and though he was exposed to an array of beautiful ladies and several opportunities to cheat on his wife, he remained true to his vows.

Speaking on his motivation, he said, “If I were unmarried, I wouldn’t have been in the House. I also commend the guys that went into the House and weren’t distracted. For me, there was no reason or excuse (to cheat on my wife), because there were other single guys in the House who did nothing too. I had made a commitment to my wife on the day I said “I do” to her at the altar. I have made the decision for a long time. BBN was just a game.”

Thanking people who supported him while he was in the House, Mike stated, “I love to move around with people who have positive ‘vibes’. I am grateful for people that believe in me and I hope to continue inspiring them.”

On his next plans after leaving the House, Mike said, “At this stage, I am open to everything.”